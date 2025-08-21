Chargers' prized free agent signing Donte Jackson beginning to emerge
The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the best defenses in football. Heading into their second year under defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, the unit is returning most of its starters. There's one new face that will be pivotal to their success in 2025, that being cornerback Donte Jackson.
The Chargers weren't big spenders in free agency, but Jackson was one of their biggest signings. They inked the former second-round pick to a two-year, $13 million deal this offseason with $7 million guaranteed. Jackson will now be the Bolts' CB1.
Last year, the Chargers' secondary was in disarray for a brief moment. Once the strange Asante Samuel Jr injury went down and he wasn't seen again that season, the Chargers had rookies step up in a major way. Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still showed enough to earn starting roles in 2025.
RELATED: Chargers miss out on best remaining free-agent tackle despite glaring need
Jackson, the elder statesman in the corner group, has begun to show why the Chargers brought him in with a strong practice on Monday.
"Defensively, veteran cornerback Donte Jackson put together a good day in the secondary. Jackson made his presence felt early on with a pass breakup on Trey Lance in a 7-on-7 drill and later had a another PBU when he was unable to hang onto an interception. Jackson's football IQ was on display later in the session when he notched a tackle for loss on a screen pass."
RELATED: Chargers turn to rookie out of desperation after key offensive line issues
Active hands in the passing game and sniffing out screens are going to be valuable for this Chargers defense going forward. Jackson was drafted by the Carolina Panthers, where he spent six seasons and totaled 46 passes defended with 14 interceptions. In 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jackson had eight passes defended and five interceptions in 15 games.
The Chargers could have gotten a steal in free agency if Jackson continues to make plays in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers fans speculate about Justin Herbert's potential new girlfriend
Chargers breakout rookie has Justin Herbert's attention
Chargers QB Trey Lance talks pivotal preseason matchup with 49ers
Los Angeles Chargers reveal much about final 53-man roster RB room
Chargers' rookie, TV commentators go viral after 'Earth is shaking' interception
Chargers' Najee Harris projected to miss Week 1, start on NFI list