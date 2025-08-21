Charger Report

Chargers rookie Tre’ Harris leaves practice early with trainers

Chris Roling

The Los Angeles Chargers have had a rough go of it with the injury bug this summer, something head coach Jim Harbaugh was trying to prevent, even going so far as to cancel a joint practice with another team

Alas, the offensive line has lost Rashawn Slater, Quentin Johnston suffered a serious-looking injury in the last preseason game and a host of other issues have popped up. 

A new one to monitor? With Johnston already out in concussion protocol, Chargers second-round pick Tre’ Harris left a practice this week early with trainers, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper

Harris finally started to emerge in the team’s third preseason game, pacing all Chargers weapons with six catches for 85 yards on eight targets during the loss to the Los Angeles Rams. 

Up until that point, Harris had been slow to come along and was actually overshadowed by fifth-rounder KeAndre Lambert-Smith. 

If Johnston and Harris need to miss time, Ladd McConkey will run with Keenan Allen and Lambert-Smith, which would still be an upgrade compared to last year’s unit. But continued injury issues make the Chargers’ job around final cuts that much more difficult. 

Harris’ situation, if nothing else, is something to watch closely, as even the Harbaugh Chargers can’t find a way to avoid poor luck with injuries and otherwise. 

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Tre Harris
