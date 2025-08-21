Jesse Minter names a surprise starter in Los Angeles Chargers' secondary
The Los Angeles Chargers have had some standout players in the secondary this preseason. Nikko Reed and Eric Rogers emerged with some splash plays during the first two weeks.
For the most part, the Bolts' starting secondary is set. Prized free agent addition Donte Jackson is in position to be their CB1, with Cam Hart slated to start on the other side with Tarheeb Still in the slot. Could there be another name thrown into the starting mix? Chargers' defensive coordinator Jesse Minter namedropped Benjamin St-Juste as a starter in the cornerback room.
St-Juste was the Chargers' other cornerback signing this offseason, as they inked him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal. It's clearly a prove-it deal, as St-Juste had a rough final two seasons with the Washington Commanders. He allowed over 700 yards in coverage in each of the last two years, giving up six touchdowns in that span as well.
The one positive about St-Juste is that he gets his hand on the football. He has 24 passes defended since 2023, accumulating 17 alone in that season. He doesn't force many turnovers, however, as St-Juste has just one career interception.
Can the former third-round pick revive his career with the Bolts? It seems to be going well so far.
