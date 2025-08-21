Urban Meyer would like to see Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended, it seems
Opinions vary on whether Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh should face NFL discipline in the wake of his 10-year show cause by the NCAA due to Michigan’s sign-stealing saga.
Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer? He’s not shy about his Harbaugh punishment take.
During an appearance on The Triple Option podcast, Meyer went as far as comparing Harbaugh to former Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel.
"There's an elephant in the room here that no one's talking about," Meyer said. "When Tressel was fired by Ohio State and he was given a suspension. Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League, came out and said that we're going to honor that suspension. [Tressel] went to the Indianapolis Colts to work in the replay room. The Colts, because of the respect they had for the NCAA and the suspension, suspended Jim Tressel, so he was unable to perform his duties for the first six games of the year."
The problem here, among the many, is that the Colts and Tressel agreed to honor the suspension. Maybe the league would’ve stepped in if they hadn’t, but that’s how it unfolded.
There’s also the matter of, simply put, Tressel was merely a replay consultant with the Colts. Harbaugh is one of 32 head coaches in the NFL.
As such, it’s hard to say what the NFL will do, if anything. Prior reporting before any rulings suggested the NFL wouldn’t necessarily let itself be a safe haven for Harbaugh once the NCAA decided its punishment.
All the Chargers and Harbaugh can do now, though, is wait and see while outsiders like Meyer throw out takes on the situation.
