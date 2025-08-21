Chargers LB passed physical and was basically guaranteed a roster spot
The Los Angeles Chargers' special teams just got better, as linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips passed his physical and returned to practice on Monday, according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic.
Phillips will now be on his sixth team in seven seasons, as he enters his first year with the Chargers. The core special teamer signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but was cut when the final roster was being constructed. He'd spend 2020 with the Buffalo Bills, before a stop with the New York Jets in 2021 and a two-year stint in Baltimore from 2022-23. Phillips was part of the Houston Texans last season.
Phillips played over 10 percent of defensive snaps in a season just once in his career, which came with the Jets in 2021. On the contrary, his nearly 1,400 snaps on special teams has helped him carve out a solid NFL career up to this point.
Popper mentioned that Phillips participated in individual drills on Monday and worked off to the side during team periods. Special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken doesn't think Phillips' path to a roster spot will be affected despite the time he's missed this offseason. “On my end, from my little small world with the special teams, no, because of his track record. The conversations we have, he is a squared-away guy.”
Phillips may not be a star player, but he'll be an important one down the line for the Chargers.
