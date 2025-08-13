Chargers' latest depth chart does something interesting with Trey Lance
Two preseason games in, it only felt like a matter of time before the Los Angeles Chargers made a change to the depth chart behind Justin Herbert.
That change appears to be here on the preseason Week 2 depth chart, with Trey Lance and Taylor Heinicke getting a slight shift.
While Lance hasn’t fully surpassed Heinicke just yet, the Chargers’ official depth chart now puts an or between their name, rather than just listing one over the other.
Depth charts are archaic and grain-of-salt material, but one would reasonably suggest this is a warning of sorts for Heinicke. He’s struggled over the course of two preseason games so far, while Lance has used his mobility to good effect, not turned the ball over and had a clearly better rapport with his cast of weapons when on the field.
Lance started the Hall of Fame Game for the Chargers and was the star of the show, then went second behind Heinicke in the Week 1 preseason win over New Orleans. Heinicke was scheduled to get two drives, according to coaches, but wound up staying in for three, posting a 1-of-5 line for eight yards.
The Chargers aren’t going to declare anything one way or another right now. But one year removed from being disappointed with the quarterback depth chart and trading for Heinicke just before Week 1, the Chargers won’t hesitate to let this run up to the start of the season.
