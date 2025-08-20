Chargers UDFA rookie racking up touchdowns from Justin Herbert
One way for a player on the roster bubble to make a lasting impact in the preseason is to have special teams value. The Los Angeles Chargers may have found a player that'll make roster cuts very hard for them next week, as UDFA rookie Luke Grimm returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown against the Rams in their last preseason game.
Grimm, who spent five years at Kansas, is part of a crowded Chargers' receiver room. He caught 177 passes for 2,472 yards and 23 touchdowns during his time as a Jayhawk. Grimm didn't have the same impact on offense during the game, as he caught just one pass for six yards. However, the punt return touchdown will be remembered for some time.
Grimm made his presence known once again at practice on Monday, according to Daniel Popper of the Athletic. "Rookie receiver Luke Grimm had a touchdown from Herbert in red-zone seven-on-seven. He won on an out route and scored from 11 yards out," Popper wrote.
It's still an uphill battle for a roster spot for Grimm, who is behind the likes of Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith among others. He'll be competing for likely one spot between veterans Jalen Reagor and Derius Davis, along with Brenden Rice and Jaylen Johnson.
If Grimm continues to make plays, especially when Herbert's throwing the ball, the coaching staff would love to keep him around in some capacity.
