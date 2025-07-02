Chargers WR already on the chopping block before training camp even begins
The Los Angeles Chargers desperately needed help at wide receiver heading into the offseason, but all they did in free agency was sign Mike Williams for a questionable reunion. They also did not swing any trades for big-name wide outs, either.
Instead, the Chargers focused on the NFL draft, where they picked up Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith with the hope that the two youngsters would infuse some pop into the aerial attack.
Beyond Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles does not have a whole lot of reliable talent at the position (and even calling Johnston reliable is a stretch), so the fact that the Bolts may already be weighing the idea of cutting a wide receiver does not exactly spell good news.
Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire seems to think that Jalen Reagor is already a cut candidate with training camp on the horizon, which actually does not come as a huge surprise.
"Reagor started the season on the Chargers' practice squad but was elevated to the active roster in Week 7. In eight games, he amassed seven receptions for 100 yards on 12 targets," Borquez wrote. "Reagor also served as a special-teams player. After missing the final month of the season with a finger injury, he was re-signed in the offseason. The 26-year-old will have to compete with rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Brenden Rice for one of the final spots."
A former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Reagor has certainly not lived up to expectations since entering the league back in 2020. In fact, he has amassed a grand total of just 86 catches for 1,037 yards and four touchdowns in five seasons.
It's pretty clear at this point that the TCU product is a bust, and unless he is a very late bloomer, it's hard to imagine him having a significant role in LA moving forward. But the fact that Reagor could already be on the chopping block in spite of the Chargers badly needing wide receiver help unfortunately does not say much for his career trajectory.
