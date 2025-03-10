Former Chargers WR agrees to deal with Buffalo Bills
No matter how or when it happens, the Los Angeles Chargers must add a wide receiver who can contribute when the season begins.
This is why losing a receiver from last year's team, aside from Ladd McConkey, shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that receiver Joshua Palmer has agreed to a deal with the Buffalo Bills.
According to Rapoport, the deal is for three years and is worth $36 million, with $18 million per year. A nice deal for the former Chargers star.
Palmer was targeted just 63 times this past season, grabbing 39 receptions and one touchdown reception.
The former Chargers receiver may not have been much of a contributor last season, but now, he is looking to be a fixture in the Bills' offense.
Palmer will be joining an offense that has arguably the best quarterback in the NFL leading it, Josh Allen.
The Chargers have one less receiver and could now be in play to make a swap with the Bills. Former Bills receiver Amari Cooper is a free agent who could make an immediate impact for the Chargers next season.
Free agency is heating up by the minute. The Chargers have lost players at a few key positions. However, for those fans who might be feeling nervous, be patient.
