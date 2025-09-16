Charger Report

Chargers win vs Raiders: Quick analysis and takeaways from Week 2

The Los Angeles Chargers stay perfect on the season with an impressive win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Los Angeles Chargers moved to 2-0 on the season with their prime time win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

While the win has to feel good for the team, not everything that went down in this can be considered a "win."

RELATED: Khalil Mack injury update: Latest on Chargers star after gruesome setback vs. Raiders

Here is our quick analysis and takeaways from the Week 2 victory.

Quick Takeaways

Mack Injury: Khalil Mack's elbow injury nearly sucks all of the fun out of this win over the Raiders. It was clear as soon as Mack went to the sidelines that this injury was very serious.

Johnston Continues Hot Streak: Wide receiver Quentin Johnston continues his revenge tour after another strong performance in Week 2. His touchdown receptions just before halftime may have been the nail in the Raiders' coffin.

Turnover Battle: The easiest way to get a leg up on the competition is by winning the turnover battle. The Chargers' two key interceptions in the first half were a big reason the Raiders had to play from behind all night.

Top Stat

2 Passing Touchdowns: Justin Herbert continues to show his rise among the quarterback rankings in the NFL. The Chargers quarterback carved up another AFC West defense on Monday night.

RELATED: Patriots serve up big reminder again how badly Chargers fleeced them in trade

Player of the Game

Chargers fans are not going to be tired of seeing Justin Herbert's name in the Player of the Game section. Herbert is quickly becoming a star, and this offense goes only as far as he will lead them.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
