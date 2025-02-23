Shocking team could save Chargers from worrying about Raiders getting star QB
The AFC West silently became one of the tougher divisions in the NFL this past season. With the growth of the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs may not be alone at the top much longer.
Now, the Las Vegas Raiders are ready to get in on the action. The Raiders hired legendary coach Pete Carroll to be the next head coach of the franchise.
A massive hire, but the franchise is still looking for their next quarterback. Rumors have already started that a reunion between Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson could be a possibility.
However, there could be another team in the Wilson sweepstakes that sweeps him off his feet. That news could be good for the entire AFC West.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently discussed Wilson's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson, a free agent, could entertain the idea of playing in the Big Apple.
"Wilson loved his season in Pittsburgh and is open to returning but is taking a see-what-happens approach to it all. Ex-Pete Carroll assistants believe Wilson could coexist with Carroll for the Raiders, too, having mended fences from their Seattle days. But others around the league are skeptical of the pairing. Wilson has also been connected to the Giants by a few people this week," wrote Fowler.
Fowler mentioned that during Wilson's last time as a free agent, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback visited the Giants. Wilson to New York could dash the hopes of a few Raiders fans.
