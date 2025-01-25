Chargers fans react to Pete Carroll vs. Jim Harbaugh heating back up
The AFC West underwent a dramatic shakeup on Friday with the arrival of Pete Carroll as Las Vegas Raiders head coach – rekindling his longstanding rivalry with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh in the process.
That massive headline skewed the head coach power rankings in an AFC West that now has Carroll, Harbaugh, Andy Reid and Sean Payton.
In a wild twist, Payton is now somehow the youngest coach in the division at 61 years old. Harbaugh, somehow fittingly, is just a few days older than him.
RELATED: Chargers tabbed as free agent destination where Giants star could 'blow up'
More importantly, the head coaches combine for some outright wild stats in terms of career-long accomplishments.
It all adds up to make the AFC West even more difficult right in 2025, as Carroll will bring a baseline competence to a rebuilding Raiders team that will suddenly be able to keep pace amid a rebuild.
Chargers fans, at least for now, weren’t all that concerned about the move upon its reveal. Most, though, tipped the hat to Carroll coming back and giving it a go in the NFL’s toughest division, in part because it means more shots at Harbaugh.
Some of the best reactions:
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Would Chargers cut Gus Edwards with J.K. Dobbins going to free agency?
Cooper Kupp might trump DK Metcalf on list of Chargers trade targets
Would Chargers' Joe Hortiz really blow big draft assets on risks like DK Metcalf?
DK Metcalf sparks more Chargers trade buzz reactions
Los Angeles Chargers could lose star defender to fierce rival