Why Los Angeles Chargers will beat Colts, why they won’t, and a prediction
The Los Angeles Chargers have a shot at stealing the AFC’s top overall seed if they can win against the visiting Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.
No easy task, though. Those 5-1 Colts are one of the bigger surprises of the entire season and enter this one on a two-game tear as a stingy defense and resurgent quarterback Daniel Jones continue to play strong ball.
Here’s a look at a Colts-Chargers preview highlighting why the Chargers will or won’t win the AFC encounter, plus a prediction.
Why Chargers will beat Colts
The Chargers roster the far better quarterback with Justin Herbert, who has had some MVP moments this year, especially when his line isn’t starting a third-stringer or two. He’s completed 67.6 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns against four interceptions, plus rushed for 155 yards. Health continues to improve, too, with the defense getting back All-Pro and future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack. Herbert’s offense is getting Quentin Johnston, the team’s leading receiver, back, too. A shaky Colts defense that just sent a starter to IR just coughed up 375 yards and three scores through the air in Week 4, too.
RELATED: Ladd McConkey to the rescue, 4 other things to know about Colts vs. Chargers
Why Chargers won’t beat Colts
The Chargers are getting healthier, but the offensive line is a mess. Joe Alt won’t be back at left tackle and they’ll be down to a third-stringer at right tackle with Trey Pipkins out. And Colts running back Jonathan Taylor can control a game on his own, as evidenced by his NFL-highs of 115 carries for 603 yards and seven touchdowns. The Colts also lead the league in point differential at plus-78.
RELATED: Chargers enforcer gets huge NFL fine letter for hit on Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa
Colts vs. Chargers prediction
The evenness of this matchup might be a little overhyped. The Colts have won five games, but two of those came against 1-5 teams and two more against 2-4 teams. Herbert should be able to produce plenty against an injured, suspect defense that just allowed 320 yards, two scores and 27 points to a 2-4 Cardinals squad starting backup Jacoby Brissett. Provided the Chargers clamp down on the run and give Herbert enough chances, they should emerge with the top seed in mid-October.
Prediction: Chargers 27, Colts 20
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers say goodbye to former popular UDFA while activating Mack, Perryman
Chargers latest injury news hints RB room takes yet another hit
Chargers wildly shoved aside for Chiefs in playoff projections
Chargers accused of 'hanging on by thread' in Week 7 power rankings
Chargers QB Justin Herbert gets more bad o-line news before Week 7