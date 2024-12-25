Charger Report

Denzel Perryman injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers LB for Week 17

Chris Roling

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman finally made his return in Week 16, only to suffer an injury and put his status for Week 17 against the New England Patriots in doubt. 

Perryman’s multi-game absence had spurred some down performances for the otherwise elite Chargers defense. That’s something Jim Harbaugh and Co. can’t really afford to miss in a game against the Patriots laced with major playoff standings implications

Below, we’ll provide a running list of Perryman injury updates before kickoff in Week 17.

Denzel Perryman injury update

The path so far…

Perryman has appeared in 11 games this year and missed multiple games before Week 16. There, he pushed through a questionable tag to play and suffered the injury setback, with the groin injury getting him labeled as questionable to return, which he didn’t. 

What it means…

Even if Perryman were able to push through this latest setback, one wonders if the Chargers will hold him back with a mind on the playoffs. If he’s out, more snaps will again go to the likes of Troy Dye. 

Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers lost Diontae Johnson to Texans on unbelievable technicality

Chargers had ‘several calls’ about Diontae Johnson trade before waiver wire miss

Could Chargers trade for disgruntled Jets star?

Chargers sign former Pro Bowl safety to practice squad

Could weather impact Chargers' potential playoff clincher vs. Patriots?

Chargers need upgrade at WR, and list of 2025 NFL free agents shows multiple options

Published
Chris Roling
CHRIS ROLING

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News