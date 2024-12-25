Denzel Perryman injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers LB for Week 17
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman finally made his return in Week 16, only to suffer an injury and put his status for Week 17 against the New England Patriots in doubt.
Perryman’s multi-game absence had spurred some down performances for the otherwise elite Chargers defense. That’s something Jim Harbaugh and Co. can’t really afford to miss in a game against the Patriots laced with major playoff standings implications.
Below, we’ll provide a running list of Perryman injury updates before kickoff in Week 17.
Denzel Perryman injury update
- The Chargers listed Perryman as out during the first two practices of the week on the injury report.
The path so far…
Perryman has appeared in 11 games this year and missed multiple games before Week 16. There, he pushed through a questionable tag to play and suffered the injury setback, with the groin injury getting him labeled as questionable to return, which he didn’t.
What it means…
Even if Perryman were able to push through this latest setback, one wonders if the Chargers will hold him back with a mind on the playoffs. If he’s out, more snaps will again go to the likes of Troy Dye.
