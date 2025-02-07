Derwin James' next task? Recruiting free agency's top name to Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James spent the early parts of this week recruiting a franchise legend back to the team.
Now he’s on to new names – like arguably the top free agent heading to the market this offseason.
Appearing on “The Edge” with Micah Parsons, James served up a nice pitch for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
“Hey what’s up, Tee?” James said. “Tee or any receiver out there what’s up? What’s happening… Let’s go do it.”
Higgins is easily the top wideout heading to the market, though a new report suggests he might not actually make it to free agency. If he does, though, what makes him a tough projection for the Chargers is the fact he’s played in just 12 games in each of the last two years. There’s a chance that scares the Chargers away from paying him top dollar despite their ample cap space.
What’s really funny here from James, though? The “or any receiver” comment. It’s no secret wideout is perhaps the team’s biggest need this offseason, with the depth chart effectively Ladd McConkey and nobody else.
Along those same lines, though, the top free agents and their reps also know this. That doesn’t mean the Chargers will be comfortable paying up for a Chris Godwin or Stefon Diggs or DeAndre Hopkins. But if nothing else, James is putting his team on the radar.
