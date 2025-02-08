Chargers urged to win $24 million bidding war for RB in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers face an uncertain future at the running back position behind Justin Herbert this offseason.
There, J.K. Dobbins is a free agent after his fantastic return that helped him become a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year. Gus Edwards has just one year left on his current deal, leaving Kimani Vidal as the only other notable name on the depth chart.
While Dobbins could very well return, the Chargers will have options in the draft and on the open market.
When it comes to free agency, the Chargers could look at a name such as Pittsburgh Steelers star Najee Harris, which is what The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher has them doing:
“Adding Harris, along with an early draft pick, could significantly upgrade the Chargers' running back room. With Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman always emphasizing the run, adding a viable back like Harris seems like a strong option.”
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh delivers bold message on Pete Carroll
The projected contract on the signing? A three-year pact worth $24 million. Not all that bad, depending on how the team would structure it and guaranteed cash for a 26-year-old running back.
Harris would be an uninspiring addition for the Chargers – yet a predictable one, given what Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman like. He’s rushed for 1,000-plus yards in each of his first four seasons but also averaged just 3.9 yards per carry while doing so.
Technically, the Chargers could take a running back in the draft as early as the first round. Realistically, adding Harris and an exciting change-of-pace option – provided they don’t bring back Dobbins – might be the play.
If the price is in the same range, while Chargers fans love Dobbins, Harris has been more reliable on the field from an attendance standpoint.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
NFL insider reveals Myles Garrett trade price: Should Chargers make the call?
Derwin James' next task? Recruiting free agency's top name to Chargers
Chargers predicted to land legendary defender for Jim Harbaugh
Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert received some NFL MVP love
Eli Manning's HOF snub spells bad news for Chargers' Philip Rivers
Chargers player lashes out after coach gets disrespected in awards voting