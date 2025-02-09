Clemson’s focus on NIL and a big contract created key Chargers loss
The ever-changing landscape of college football hit the Los Angeles Chargers pretty hard this week when a key member of the scouting department left for the Clemson Tigers.
After suffering a “big loss” to the coaching staff (which Jim Harbaugh replaced with a new hire), Chargers senior director of college scouting Kevin Kelly left for Clemson.
Kelly became the director of player evaluation and acquisition with the Tigers when making the jump.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel followed up with new details, citing the NIL and other factors that played a role:
The Chargers also happened to have one of the most popular general manager candidates in the NFL with assistant general manager Chad Alexander, who just got yet another interview request.
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh delivers bold message on Pete Carroll
Meaning, the Chargers are potentially losing key personnel from all angles, with Clemson merely the latest. General manager Joe Hortiz and Co. will have some important roles to fill while also juggling the normal draft process this offseason.
