Chargers predicted to replace Khalil Mack with Jim Harbaugh connection

The Los Angeles Chargers may need to find themselves a Khalil Mack replacement this offseason, as the superstar edge rusher is slated to hit the free-agent market.
Of course, Mack could always return to the Chargers, but Los Angeles may not want to pay the 34-year-old what he is seeking.
So, if Mack departs, what will the Chargers do? Well, they can always sign another pass rusher in free agency (there will be plenty of them available), or they could turn to the NFL Draft.
Cynthia Frelund of NFL.com seems to think that Los Angeles may already be eyeing its Mack replacement and is predicting the Chargers to select Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Josaiah Stewart with their first-round pick.
"Don’t let the size (6-1, 245) fool you; the metrics that matter are all there for Stewart," Frelund wrote. "Burst? Check. Run stopping? Check. ... You get it. The Michigan product hits all the crucial benchmarks for an edge rusher, and in this simulation, he reunites with Jim Harbaugh."
Stewart was a member of the Michigan team that Harbaugh coached to a national championship in 2023. That season, he rattled off 38 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He then followed that up by racking up 33 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and a couple of forced fumbles in 2024.
The 21-year-old actually began his collegiate career at Coastal Carolina in 2021 and spent two years there before transferring to Michigan. During his debut campaign at his initial school, Stewart posted an impressive 43 stops, 16 tackles and 12.5 sacks.
We'll see if Harbaugh aims to bring Stewart into the fold this April.
