Los Angeles Chargers pressed to trade for Buccaneers' cut candidate
Going into Year 2 of Jim Harbaugh overseeing the roster alongside general manager Joe Hortiz, the Los Angeles Chargers will do another big turnover in an effort to contend.
Beyond adding through free agency and the draft, that could mean looking to the NFL’s trade block to find some help.
Should they look there, the Chargers might find one proposed target from Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport in the form of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean:
“Targeting a veteran cornerback could be a good move, too. Asante Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton are both set to become free agents after starting last year. Jamel Dean could become too expensive for the Bucs to hold onto. He could be a veteran addition that would help the Chargers continue to look good under Minter.”
The Chargers, indeed, have some key names leaving the defensive back depth chart this offseason. While rookies Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart broke out last year and could be the starters, strengthening the depth chart is a must.
Dean would make some sense. He could be a cut candidate for the Buccaneers after being limited to 12 games due to injury last season. His cap hit bumps to around $15.5 million in 2025 and 2026 before he heads to free agency at the age of 31.
Perhaps the cap-ample Chargers make the call and get a good value on a trade. There’s always the possibility of waiting to see if Dean hits the open market, too. Even while limited last year, he had a top-25 grade amongst cornerbacks at PFF.
This new Chargers regime already proved capable of finding good defensive back deals last year when it traded for Elijah Molden. If Dean is the next target, it should inspire confidence from fans.
