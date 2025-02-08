Chargers’ dream offseason hinted at via reports and mock drafts
Objective No. 1 for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason is surrounding star quarterback Justin Herbert with better talent.
How does Colston Loveland and Davante Adams sound?
Nailing down a proven top veteran wideout to run with Ladd McConkey and the draft’s likely top tight end (bonus points for the past Jim Harbaugh connection) isn’t just a fun idea – these are two items making the rounds in various forms.
One? A report that outright suggests Adams would consider the Chargers and other West Coast teams if he leaves the New York Jets, either via trade or after getting cut.
And as Chargers fans surely know by now, mock drafts endlessly supply the Loveland-to-Chargers ideas, such as this new effort from Pro Football Network’s Marco Enriquez:
“Colston Loveland is a well-rounded tight end with a solid blocking and receiving skill set. His hands are a major strength, as are his length and speed. Enhancing his release from blocks and refining his route-running process will improve his pass-catching consistency, which is a must if he wants to be a reliable option in the NFL.”
There are many different ways the Chargers could go this offseason while knocking goals off the checklist. But Adams and Loveland as the core pieces wouldn’t even put a major dent in the roughly $65 million in cap space.
From there, keeping one of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa for the defense, plus peppering in mid-level free agents at other spots (interior offensive line comes to mind) and the remaining draft picks would craft a strong “A” or so offseason grade.
This is just one version of a possible veteran wideout and top rookie tight end combo, too. The Chargers have options, which makes them exciting, even if most aren’t zooming in on their offseason right now.
