Eagles' Nick Sirianni learned controversial rule with Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers did not have the postseason success that the fanbase was hoping for. After a wild card berth, the team was embarrassed by the Houston Texans in their first playoff game since 2022.
While it may not have been the dream season for the Chargers, the Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to take down the juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
The Eagles earned a spot in the big game with a dominating NFC Championship victory over the Washington Commanders.
During the game, the Eagles were en route to another 'Tush Push' score when the Commanders continued to jump offsides.
That is when the officiating crew announced that if the Commanders continued to jump offsides, the officials could award the Eagles a touchdown.
The announcement surprised fans on social media but did not surprise Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.
Sirianni told the media that he had learned about this rule during his time with the Chargers, as former game manager for the Chargers, Dan Shamash, explained the rule to him.
Sirianni spent five seasons (2013-2017) with the Chargers, holding the offensive quality, quarterbacks, and wide receiver coaching jobs.
Now, the former Chargers assistant is appearing in his second Super Bowl as a head coach. However, he'll never forget about learning about one of the strangest rules in the NFL rulebook.
