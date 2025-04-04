Eagles star thinks the Chargers just signed a massive steal in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers going after an international rugby star in free agency has the salute of a Philadelphia Eagles star.
That’s sort of a weird sentence for Chargers fans to read after the also random-feeling signing of Jordan Petaia via the NFL’s International Player Pathway.
Weird and/or random or not, Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata likes the fit as captured in footage by ESPN, where he even talked about Petaia fighting through an injury to post good numbers at a workout for teams.
"I’m so happy that the Chargers saw through that and they gave Jordy an opportunity,” Mailata said. “Man, they got a good one, I'm excited."
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh sticks up for 49ers kicker at NFL owner's meetings
The Chargers surely saw the upside of a 6’3”, 226-pound tight end who runs a 4.58 40-yard dash and has accomplished so much in sports at a global scale already.
And the tight end room is wide open for the Chargers, too. The team signed Tyler Conklin in free agency to spar with Will Dissly for a role. It remains a possible NFL draft selection as early as Round 1, too.
But as Mailata says in the footage, if Petaia can make some noise this summer, he coud easily be on the Chargers’ depth chart when they go to Brazil for the season opener in Week 1.
