Former NFL star ruthlessly shreds Chargers' Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is under a whole lot of fire right now after his miserable performance against the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.
Herbert was facing criticism even before the game for his inability to elevate his team throughout his NFL career, and he didn't do himself any favors by throwing four interceptions in a 32-12 loss.
Former NFL linebacker and current Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho has taken Herbert to task, calling him the "most overrated and overpraised quarterback in the NFL" and then went as far to suggest that he could be the most overrated signal-caller in league history.
Acho notes that Herbert has lost each of the three biggest games of his NFL career, which is obviously not something a quarterback wants on his track record.
The University of Oregon product was selected by the Chargers with the sixth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and posted fantastic numbers over his first couple of seasons, throwing for over 30 touchdowns in both his rookie campaign and 2021.
Since then, however, Herbert's production has declined, and while he has still been good, he hasn't been quite as impressive as he was during the very early stages of his career.
This season, the 26-year-old threw for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 65.9 percent of his passes.
He has taken Los Angeles to the playoffs twice thus far in his NFL tenure, losing both games. That included blowing a 27-point lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in January 2022.
Herbert is certainly immensely talented, but at some point, he needs to prove himself in the postseason.
