Former Chargers player signs with Commanders in free agency
At a time when the Los Angeles Chargers could really use some more help in front of Justin Herbert in the trenches during free agency, a member of that unit has signed with a new team.
Early this week, the Washington Commanders announced that they signed former Chargers offensive tackle Foster Sarell to a contract.
Sarell was an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2021 who landed with the Chargers in October of his rookie season after stints with two other teams.
From there, Sarell earned himself a futures deal after a stint on the practice squad before making his pro debut in a regular season game in 2022. He ultimately stuck with the Chargers through the end of last season.
RELATED: Former player throws scathing accusation at Chargers
Granted, the Chargers have big needs on the interior of the offensive line when it comes to starting-caliber players. But there isn’t necessarily notable depth behind Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, provided the team doesn’t retain Trey Pipkins and kick him back to the edges.
Perhaps Sarell wanted a change of scenery after checking the open market. Either way, the entirety of the offensive line should be a hot topic for the Chargers during the draft.
