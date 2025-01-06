Charger Report

Who do Chargers play in the playoffs? Predictions, schedule, early odds

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading back to the postseason. Standing in their way are the divisional winners of the AFC South.

Tyler Reed

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading back to the postseason for the first time since 2022. The team already knew they were postseason-bound before their victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.

However, with the win, the team earned the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Chargers will appear in Wild Card weekend and take on the champions of the AFC South, the Houston Texans.

MORE: Major playoff X-factor may be emerging for Chargers

It is going to be a long wait until this weekend, so let's break down everything we need to know before the big game.

Meet The Texans

C.J. Strou
Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chargers will meet the Texans in the first game of the postseason. Below is everything you need to know about how to watch, as well as current betting odds on the game.

Time: Sat. January 11th, 4;30pm EST.

Channel/Streaming: CBS/Paramount+, Fubo TV

Wild Card Favorites

Quentin Johnsto
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN BET currently has the Chargers as favorites on the road against the Houston Texans. Check out the odds below.

Spread: -2.5 LAC

O/U: 42.5

ML: -155 LAC

A Tale Of Two Teams

Los Angeles Charger
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers are coming into this one with a new life. A three-game winning streak with an offense firing on all cylinders.

Whereas the Texans are 1-2 in their last three, in which one game, they only managed to score two points against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dameon Pierce
Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reason the betting lines are favoring the Chargers at the moment is because their offense looks to have an edge over the Texans.

It's going to take a big performance from the offense to take down the Texans. The turnover battle may dictate this one—something that once again favors the Chargers.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

