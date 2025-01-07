Los Angeles Chargers could lose star defender to Packers
The Los Angeles Chargers are going to have some very crucial decisions to make in free agency, and perhaps one of the biggest concerns involves their situation at cornerback.
Two of the Chargers' notable cornerbacks—Asante Samuel Jr. and Kristian Fulton—are both slated to hit the open market this coming offseason, and they could potentially lose both players.
Samuel missed all but four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, but when healthy, he is an absolutely integral part of Los Angeles' defense.
He is also projected to be one of the top defensive backs available in March, and Bleacher Report's Matt Holder feels that the Green Bay Packers could steal him away from the Bolts.
"Green Bay is widely expected to be looking for some cornerback help seeing as Eric Stokes is an impending free agent and hasn't played well," Holder wrote. "Also, Jaire Alexander has struggled to stay on the field over the last two years, and the club could save $17.5 million of cap space by making Alexander a post-June 1 cut, per Over The Cap."
The Packers have a clear need at the position, and Samuel would certainly represent a very good pickup for the club.
During his limited time on the field this season, Samuel logged 13 tackles and a couple of passes defended.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Florida State, was selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
It didn't take Samuel long to establish himself as a critical piece, and he is certainly due for a rather significant pay day in free agency.
The good news is that Los Angeles is slated to have expansive cap room, so it may be able to retain him.
