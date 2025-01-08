Gus Edwards injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers RB for NFL playoffs
Los Angeles Chargers running back Gus Edwards continues to battle injury ahead of his team’s NFL wild-card round playoff game against the Houston Texans.
While J.K. Dobbins is back in the mix after an injury of his own, the fact the Chargers felt the need to go sign Ezekiel Elliott for the playoffs casts the Edwards injury in an interesting light.
Below, we’ll provide a running list of Edwards injury updates before kickoff in the playoff game.
Gus Edwards injury update
Edwards missed the last two games and the Chargers listed him as limited on the first playoff injury report.
The path so far…
Edwards had a huge game in place of Dobbins back in Week 16, yet suffered this ankle injury late in the showing and hasn’t seen the field since. He was gearing up to give it a shot before aggravating the injury in practice.
What it means…
The Chargers could be taking a very precautionary approach with Edwards ahead of an elimination game. He had previously missed time this year with a different ankle injury, too. But there’s a very real chance that if he’s limited, the Chargers will elevate Elliott from the practice squad for the playoff game and have him serve behind Dobbins as a short-yardage back and pass-blocker.
