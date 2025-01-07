Chargers' potential superstar trade could be disastrous
The Los Angeles Chargers are considered one of the top potential trade destinations for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and it makes complete sense.
After all, wide receiver is probably the Chargers' biggest need, as they don't have a whole lot of proven options behind rookie sensation Ladd McConkey.
Second-year wide out Quentin Johnston has been a disappointment, and veteran Joshua Palmer is slated to hit free agency in the offseason.
So, Los Angeles probably will be in the market for pass-catchers in the coming months.
But is Hill really the answer?
The Dolphins may ultimately trade the eight-time Pro Bowler, but there is a reason for it. Hill is now 30 years old, and he just finished a very underwhelming 2024 campaign in which he caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns.
It marked the first time since 2019 that Hill did not log 1,000 yards, and that season, he played in just 12 games. He also averaged just 11.8 yards per catch, the second-lowest mark since his rookie year.
It seems pretty evident that Hill is a declining player, and he is due to earn $27.7 million in base salary next season.
The Chargers would probably have to surrender significant draft capital in order to bag Hill. That would have been worth it two years ago, but now? It may not be worthwhile.
Hill relies heavily on his speed and quick-twitch athleticism. That now appears to be waning, which is why his production was nearly halved this season compared to 2023.
It's entirely possible that things could get worse, and while Los Angeles would provide him with a cushy quarterback situation with Justin Herbert, it may not matter a whole lot if Hill simply isn't that guy anymore.
The Chargers will have more options available than just Hill, both via free agency and trade opportunities. They should probably go in a different direction, because giving up a substantial package in return for a declining receiver on the wrong side of 30 is not the best idea.
