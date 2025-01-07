Chargers urged to steal away Chiefs star in NFL free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers are getting ready to face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, so their primary focus is obviously on the upcoming game.
However, the Chargers also need to start thinking about what they are going to do this offseason.
Los Angeles has been very successful in its first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh, but it's clear that the Chargers have some holes they need to fill.
While the Bolts have a couple of terrific young tackles in Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, they could use some assistance on the interior of their offensive line.
That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine is urging Los Angeles to sign Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith in NFL free agency.
"The right guard spot is one of the only real questions they have," Ballentine wrote of the Chargers' offensive line. "Trey Pipkins III and Jamaree Salyer are decent options, but Joe Hortiz isn't likely to just be OK with average or below-average options. If Kansas City struggles to give Trey Smith a top-of-the-market contract, then the Chargers should be willing to steal him from their division rival. They'd be weakening the Chiefs while also adding a premier talent up front."
Smith may very well be one of the most underrated guards in football.
The 25-year-old registered a sparkling 78.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus this season and has been a starter along the Chiefs' offensive line since entering the NFL as a sixth-round pick in 2021.
What's more, Smith is also very durable, as he has missed just one game in four seasons.
The Chargers are slated to have plenty of cap room, so they should be able to make a play for the University of Tennessee product, especially considering that Kansas City will have somewhat limited financial resources during the offseason.
