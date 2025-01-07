Los Angeles Chargers urged to pursue dynamic weapon for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to begin their playoff journey this weekend on the road against the Houston Texans. Justin Herbert and company have been much-improved under head coach Jim Harbaugh and the future looks extremely bright.
With that in mind, the Chargers' front office will need to make some addition this offseason to improve the team's chances next season.
One potential area of improvement could come at the tight end position. Will Dissly has been solid, but an upgrade would be welcomed by Herbert.
Bleacher Report has suggested one intriguing target that Los Angeles could bring in to add more dynamic option at tight end. They think that Michigan Wolverines' star Colston Loveland could be an ideal fit for the Chargers.
Of course, Loveland has a history with Harbaugh already from Michigan.
"Harbaugh is well aware of what Colston Loveland can bring to the offense. He had his most productive season at Michigan with Harbaugh as the head coach and continued to carry a dreadful Michigan passing attack this season. There are three talented tight ends at the top of the position in this draft class with Tyler Warren and Harold Fannin Jr. also fighting to be taken in the first round," they wrote.
"However, Loveland got the nod as our No. 1 tight end along with being named the 'best receiver' and 'most pro-ready' of the bunch. The Chargers regime showed how much they value tight ends when they signed Will Dissly with the little bit of cap space they had last season. Drafting Loveland would be an extension of their project to find a tight end who can add value to the offense."
Loveland is coming off of a bit year with the Wolverines. He ended up catching 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns. In his three years with Michigan, he racked up 117 receptions for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Loveland possesses the size, speed, and athleticism to be a very dangerous weapon at the NFL level.
Adding more weapons for Herbert will always be a good idea. The offense taking another step would make Los Angeles a much more dangerous all-around team.
Keep an eye on Loveland as a potential target for the Chargers. His skill-set and his history with Harbaugh make him a potential top option.
