Nick Wright claims Chargers could pull blockbuster trade for elite weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to pop up in speculation around potential free agents and trades that will upgrade Justin Herbet’s offense this offseason.
One of those big names the Chargers get linked to is Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. The superstar just apparently refused to play, which could lead to a contract standoff and a possible exit from the Dolphins.
This development led Nick Wright on First Things First to suggest the Chargers as a team that could make a move: “I think they’re going to get a second or third round pick, maybe from the Chargers, more likely an NFC team like the Cowboys or the Panthers. And then a year after that, that will not work out for the parties, and the team will release him.”
At this point, it’s hard to think Jim Harbaugh and Co. might be interested in such a gamble, even if that suggested asking price seems fair.
While Hill had back-to-back seasons of at least 1,700 receiving yards starting in 2022, he regressed to 959 yards and six scores over 17 games this year. He’ll be 31 years old in March and his cap hit next year checks in at roughly $28.7 million.
If the Chargers are going to splurge some of that $74 million free cap space on a top wideout this offseason, it probably won’t come alongside coughing up a big draft pick, too—and especially not for a guy publicly forcing his way off his current team.
With Ladd McConkey secure as a No. 1 and former first-round pick Quentin Johnston showing big promise, the topic of Hill is starting to seem like a big non-starter for the Chargers.
