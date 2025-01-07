Chargers vs. Texans: Early NFL wild-card betting favorite, odds info
The Los Angeles Chargers will open up postseason play when they meet the Houston Texans on Saturday in the first wild-card round playoff game on the NFL schedule.
The Chargers are coming into this one riding a three-game winning streak, while the Texans have dropped two of their last three.
Even with the AFC South divisional crown, many do not have high hopes for the Texans this postseason, and the current betting odds tend to agree with that.
Wild Card Favorites
Spread: -2.5 LAC
O/U: 42.5
ML: -155 LAC
According to the current odds from ESPN BET, the Chargers are slight favorites in the wild-card matchup. The Chargers are two-and-a-half point favorites, a line that hasn't changed since the odds officially opened.
This is the moment for first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh to let the football world know that the Chargers are a legitimate threat. A win on Saturday would put a stamp on this season, as well as the hiring of Harbaugh by the Chargers front office.
The sands in the hourglass continue to slowly drop. However, the moment is nearly upon Chargers fans. Saturday is a big moment, and one that should be celebrated. What better way to celebrate than to steal a road playoff win?
