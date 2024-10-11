Chargers' meme machine Matlock gets 'Matlock' CBS commercial
Los Angeles Chargers two-way player Scott Matlock is making waves for his impressive versatility on the field, but he's also getting some spotlight off the field too.
CBS recently featured Matlock in a hilarious promo for the NFL on CBS, alongside none other than Kathy Bates, who plays "Matty" Matlock. Together, they form a dynamic duo, with one goal in mind: find the target, protect, and attack!
In the clip, they joke about needing someone who plays both offense and defense and of course, Scott Matlock comes to the rescue. But wait, which Matlock? Is it Matty Matlock or Scott? The promo is a fun nod to Matlock's unique role with the Chargers, where he's doing something few NFL players have done in years.
In today’s NFL, it’s almost unheard of for a player to play both offense and defense, but Scott Matlock is breaking that mold. Through two games this season, Matlock has played an impressive 37 percent of the Chargers’ offensive snaps as a fullback and 22 percent of the defensive snaps as a defensive lineman.
And that’s not all. Matlock has also contributed on special teams, playing 56 percent of the Chargers’ special teams snaps. Matlock continues to prove he’s a key player in all three phases of the game.
Keep your eyes peeled, because if Scott Matlock has taught us anything, it’s that you never know where he’ll make the next big play. Whether he’s blocking, tackling, or starring in a CBS promo, one thing’s for sure: Matlock is a force to be reckoned with.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
There's another wide receiver the Chargers should target at the trade deadline
Los Angeles Chargers provide injury updates on DJ Chark, Gus Edwards
Los Angeles Chargers standout rookie snubbed in ESPN rankings
Former Chargers draft pick gets workout with Dallas Cowboys
Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals surprise favorite player on roster