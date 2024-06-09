Chargers Notes: Keenan Allen, Greg Roman, Hall of Famer Talks Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers find themselves on the verge of trip south to their old stomping grounds next week. They'll be in San Diego for their mandatory team minicamp. More locally, there's been plenty of buzz surrounding their offseason. Let's dig into it.
Will Chargers Live To Regret Trading Keenan Allen?
Did the Los Angeles Chargers make a mistake in offloading six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fourth round draft pick? Justin Herbert's former top target is now set to catch passes from hotshot No. 1 rookie draft pick Caleb Williams.
Chargers News: Hall of Fame Bolts QB Gets Honest About Justin Herbert's Upside
A six-time Pro Bowl San Diego Chargers-era signal caller offered a candid take on his one-time Pro Bowl descendent.
Chargers News: Surprising Los Angeles Running Back Receiving High Praise During OTA’s
The Bolts' new emphasis on a smashmouth offense seems to have created a burgeoning star.
Chargers News: L.A. Putting Big Faith In Veteran Offensive Lineman Heading Into 2024
Los Angeles is excited about how a veteran lineman can protect the club's most important asset under center.
Chargers News: After Massive Overhaul, How Will Greg Roman Handle WR Room?
With not just Keenan Allen but also Mike Williams off the table, new offensive coordinator Greg Roman has a variety of intriguing new L.A. options, veteran and rookie, with which to play: draft selections Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice, and Cornelius Johnson, plus free agent signing DJ Chark. He'll juggle them with incumbents Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston, and Derius Davis.
Chargers News: 2024 Preseason Schedule and Times Finalized
Take a look at L.A.'s 2024 preseason slate.
Chargers News: Justin Herbert Continues to Flex Elite Talent at OTAs
Justin Herbert remains one of the most tantalizing arms in the league. And he's continued to prove as much this offseason.
More Chargers: How Revamped Los Angeles' Running Back Room is Expected to Fare in 2024