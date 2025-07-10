NFL insider links Chargers to former All-Pro to help Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't exactly done a ton to help Justin Herbert this offseason, at least in terms of bringing in established veterans.
While the wide receiver position has long been a concern for the Chargers, they also have an under-the-radar issue along the interior of their offensive line.
Los Angeles is currently prepared to head into 2025 with Bradley Bozeman starting at left guard, which is not exactly enthralling for Bolts fans. But could LA have a replacement in mind?
Daniel Popper of The Athletic wonders if the Chargers could pursue former All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, who is still somehow remaining on the free-agent market.
"If Zion Johnson makes a smooth transition to center, and Bradley Bozeman looks comfortable at left guard, then it might not be necessary for the Chargers to make a move on the interior offensive line," Popper wrote. "If the opposite happens, the Chargers could be forced to look into the trade or free agent markets to find another interior piece — perhaps veteran guard Brandon Scherff. Wait for the pads to come on, and then make an evaluation."
Scherff made five Pro Bowls with the Washington Commanders between 2016 and 2021 and also earned a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2020. He then signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 and took a bit of a step back, not making a single trip to the Pro Bowl during that span. However, he remained more than serviceable and didn't miss a single start.
It's honestly surprising that the Chargers haven't expressed interest in Scherff just yet given their uncertainty at the guard position.
