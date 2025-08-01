Trey Lance reveals why he chose Chargers after his big preseason outburst
Thursday night was the first game of the year for the NFL as the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions faced off in the annual NFL Hall of Fame Game.
The Chargers ran away with this one, winning 34-7 with backup quarterback Trey Lance getting the start. Lance also played the majority of the game, going 13-of-20 for 120 yards with two touchdown passes.
After the game, Lance said that this performance shows why he chose Los Angeles in free agency. Lance believes he could still be a starter in this league and felt learning from Justin Herbert and head coach Jim Harbaugh will help him get there.
"Going into free agency this offseason, my goal was to take a big step in my career," Lance said via Eric Smith of the team's official website. "I want to be a starter one day. That's my goal and I believe it will happen.
"I'm just waiting for my opportunity. Coming to the Chargers, Justin [Herbert] is obviously a great guy to learn from. Great situation for me to be in," Lance added.
Lance is on his third team after being unable to catch on with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. He's still just 25 years old, so developing into a starter is still a possibility for him.
