Los Angeles Chargers could acquire Cowboys' underrated star

The Los Angeles Chargers could land this star player from the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL offseason.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) and outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) and teammates head for the locker room before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are slated to have ample cap room heading into the NFL offseason, and while they may have to dedicate a solid chunk of that money toward re-signing their own players, they should still have enough to land a couple of pieces in free agency.

One name that the Chargers may want to pursue is Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

Los Angeles could absolutely use some depth on the interior of its defensive line, and Odighizuwa will probably be the best defensive tackle on the market.

Michael Peterson of Bolts From the Blue feels that the Chargers should definitely make a run at Odighizuwa in March, also naming fellow Cowboys defensive lineman Chauncey Golston as a potential candidate.

"Chauncey Golston and Osa Odighizuwa of the Cowboys are both names I’d keep an eye on," Peterson wrote. "Both are coming off seasons with a career high in sacks (5.5 and 4.5, respectively) and will be 27 in 2025. With the Cowboys looking for their next head coach, some players from the previous regime could be on the move this offseason."

Odighizuwa is certainly the bigger name here and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he added 47 tackles to go along with his sack total.

Numbers don't do the 26-year-old justice, as he is truly a dominant presence in the middle of Dallas' defensive front.

The Chargers currently have Poona Ford and not a whole lot else at the position. Teair Tart is a free agent, and the team's other options are not exactly enticing.

If Los Angeles is able to land Odighizuwa, it would be a massive coup for the Bolts.

