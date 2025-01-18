Former NFL agent shares what a Khalil Mack Chargers extension could look like
The Los Angeles Chargers want to keep Khalil Mack this offseason and have the cap space necessary to keep him from leaving in free agency—provided he doesn’t retire, of course.
But will elite player and team agree on the numbers?
Mack, after all, will soon turn 34 years old and is still plenty productive, so he wouldn’t be out of band to expect a big, albeit short deal.
The Chargers, on the other hand, could argue in the other direction. They still have a decision to make on Joey Bosa’s future and younger players like Tuli Tuipulotu waiting to take on bigger roles in the pass-rushing rotation.
So what could a Mack contract look like? Former sports agent Joel Corry offered this take on social media:
Additionally, Corry also mentioned that veteran names like Von Miller and Chandler Jones have sort of regressed the expectations that aging pass-rushers should get big deals. Miller, for example, is almost 36 years old and signed a six-year deal worth $120 million in 2022. It backfired—he posted eight sacks that year, zero in 2023 and just six this year.
If it shakes out that Mack’s market is around that $19 million annually range, one has to think the Chargers would be all over it, though, even with the risk that Father Time takes a chunk out of his production.
