Jim Harbaugh reveals 9 'best trained' players on Chargers

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh reveals the nine players who are the best trained players on the roster heading into the 2025 season.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during offseason workouts at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are on a mission to be even better than they were this past season, which was a season that resulted in a postseason appearance.

However, postseason appearances will never be the standard for a team led by head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh knows what it takes to make it to the Super Bowl, as he led the San Francisco 49ers to the big game in his first head coaching gig in the NFL. Actually, everyone knows what it takes to get to the big game: great players.

It takes a team loaded with talent to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, and according to Harbaugh, the Chargers are off to a strong start when it comes to great talent.

When speaking with the media recently during the team's minicamp, Harbaugh revealed the players he feels are the best trained heading into the new season.

Justin Herbert, Zion Johnson, Rashawn Slater, Ladd McConkey, Joe Alt, Derwin James, Khalil Mack, Daiyan Henley, and Tuli Tuipulotu were the names listed by Harbaugh as the players on the roster who are the "best trained".

That's a very strong list of talent, and one that could help lead this team to a deep postseason run. However, don't put the cart before the horse. Winning the AFC West will be a battle, one that the Chargers are prepared for this season.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws the ball during organized team activities at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

