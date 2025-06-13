Jim Harbaugh reveals 9 'best trained' players on Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers are on a mission to be even better than they were this past season, which was a season that resulted in a postseason appearance.
However, postseason appearances will never be the standard for a team led by head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh knows what it takes to make it to the Super Bowl, as he led the San Francisco 49ers to the big game in his first head coaching gig in the NFL. Actually, everyone knows what it takes to get to the big game: great players.
RELATED: Chargers' unique new uniform patches are latest odd Jim Harbaugh invention
It takes a team loaded with talent to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, and according to Harbaugh, the Chargers are off to a strong start when it comes to great talent.
When speaking with the media recently during the team's minicamp, Harbaugh revealed the players he feels are the best trained heading into the new season.
Justin Herbert, Zion Johnson, Rashawn Slater, Ladd McConkey, Joe Alt, Derwin James, Khalil Mack, Daiyan Henley, and Tuli Tuipulotu were the names listed by Harbaugh as the players on the roster who are the "best trained".
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers are being maddeningly stubborn in one critical area
That's a very strong list of talent, and one that could help lead this team to a deep postseason run. However, don't put the cart before the horse. Winning the AFC West will be a battle, one that the Chargers are prepared for this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Former Saints WR at Chargers minicamp for veteran tryout
Former Cowboys superstar praises AFC West franchise for poaching Chargers stud
Jim Harbaugh reveals what he is looking for in Chargers rookies this offseason
Chargers' inexplicable trade proposal sends Khalil Mack to NFC contender
Chargers-Browns trade proposal frees $54 million playmaker from Cleveland nightmare