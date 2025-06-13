Jim Harbaugh reveals 9 'best trained' players on Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on the players he lists as the nine elite "best trained" on the team:

QB Justin Herbert

LG/C Zion Johnson

LT Rashawn Slater

WR Ladd McConkey

RT Joe Alt

S Derwin James

EDGE Khalil Mack

LB Daiyan Henley

EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu pic.twitter.com/U1YhtloGtP