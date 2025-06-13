Chargers veteran reacts to J.K. Dobbins' comments after RB joined rival Broncos
Former Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins turned some heads by appearing to take a gentle shot or two at his former team after signing with the Denver Broncos this week.
Dobbins gave the standard-fare happy to be here interview after getting in front of a microphone in Denver. There was stuff in there about wanting to finally win a playoff game and the like.
But there was also a little spice from Dobbins, who was inevitably asdked about his former team now that he joined a direct division rival.
Dobbins, to paraphrase, pointed out that he’s excited to play his former team twice a year and they’ll have to worry about going up against him.
Chargers fans reacted like NFL fans often do, taking it as a challenge of sorts. After they loved watching him revive his career on the way to becoming a Comeback Player of the Year finalist, the interview probably stung a little.
Perhaps what’s more interesting is how current Chargers players feel about the subject. There haven’t been many interviews about it just yet, but we do have this simple-enough-to-understand reaction from veteran leader Tony Jefferson:
So…maybe Chargers players are more in tune with fans on this than anticipated, right?
