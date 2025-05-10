D is for disappointment when it comes to grading Chargers' 2025 offseason
The Los Angeles Chargers come off an 11-6 season, resulting in a playoff appearance for the second time in three years. The Colts bounced back from a 5-12 campaign and a last-place finish in 2023. Obviously, Jim Harbaugh’s club is looking to build on last year’s postseason appearance. Apparently, one NFL analyst feels that the franchise may not have taken advantage of some opportunities in 2025.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently completed his offseason report card for the AFC West. At the top of the list is the Denver Broncos, who are looking to build off this past season’s playoff appearance—the first for the club since 2015. At the bottom are the Bolts. Sean Payton’s club earned a B-plus, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (B), and the Las Vegas Raiders (C-plus). Meanwhile, Harbaugh’s Chargers were given a D.
“The Chargers had a chance to truly vault themselves into the conversation as a contender with top-five cap space entering the offseason and an 11-win team already in the stable. Instead, Los Angeles largely stood around and did nothing.
“Yes, the free-agent class was weak, and overspending is never a good idea, but the Chargers didn’t meaningfully improve. They allowed running back J.K. Dobbins and receiver Josh Palmer to hit free agency, replacing them with (Najee) Harris, (Omarion) Hampton and (Mike) Williams. “
Verderame also mentioned the departure of Joey Bosa, who was released by the franchise, as well as cornerback Kristian Fulton—who signed with the Chiefs. The Chargers did add free-agent cornerback Donte Jackson, who spent 2024 with the Steelers.
All told, the offseason was a net negative,” summarized Verderame. “The only group stronger than it once was is the interior offensive line, which, even with Mekhi Becton, still needs more. Los Angeles has to hope its draft class is ready to contribute immediately.”
The competitive AFC West sent three teams to the playoffs in 2024, and that could be the case once again. Could Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz have done more this offseason? That is certainly subject for debate. But that could be a moot point If the Chargers make it back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since winning four straight division titles from 2006-09.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers reveal they almost traded up during 2025 NFL Draft
List of past SEC DPOTY is great sign for Chargers rookie
Jim Harbaugh's latest Justin Herbert quote has arrived and it's outrageous
Analyst tabs Day 2 selection as Chargers best-value pick in 2025 NFL draft
Chargers expect sophomore leap from underrated name after he packs on 20-plus pounds