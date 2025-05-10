Charger Report

D is for disappointment when it comes to grading Chargers' 2025 offseason

One NFL writer handed out offseason grades for the four teams in the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers were the only club to receive a failing mark.

Russell Baxter

Apr 17, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz at press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 17, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz at press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers come off an 11-6 season, resulting in a playoff appearance for the second time in three years. The Colts bounced back from a 5-12 campaign and a last-place finish in 2023. Obviously, Jim Harbaugh’s club is looking to build on last year’s postseason appearance. Apparently, one NFL analyst feels that the franchise may not have taken advantage of some opportunities in 2025.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently completed his offseason report card for the AFC West. At the top of the list is the Denver Broncos, who are looking to build off this past season’s playoff appearance—the first for the club since 2015. At the bottom are the Bolts. Sean Payton’s club earned a B-plus, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs (B), and the Las Vegas Raiders (C-plus). Meanwhile, Harbaugh’s Chargers were given a D.

“The Chargers had a chance to truly vault themselves into the conversation as a contender with top-five cap space entering the offseason and an 11-win team already in the stable. Instead, Los Angeles largely stood around and did nothing.

Najee Harris
Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) reacts after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

“Yes, the free-agent class was weak, and overspending is never a good idea, but the Chargers didn’t meaningfully improve. They allowed running back J.K. Dobbins and receiver Josh Palmer to hit free agency, replacing them with (Najee) Harris, (Omarion) Hampton and (Mike) Williams. “

Verderame also mentioned the departure of Joey Bosa, who was released by the franchise, as well as cornerback Kristian Fulton—who signed with the Chiefs. The Chargers did add free-agent cornerback Donte Jackson, who spent 2024 with the Steelers.

All told, the offseason was a net negative,” summarized Verderame. “The only group stronger than it once was is the interior offensive line, which, even with Mekhi Becton, still needs more. Los Angeles has to hope its draft class is ready to contribute immediately.”

The competitive AFC West sent three teams to the playoffs in 2024, and that could be the case once again. Could Harbaugh and GM Joe Hortiz have done more this offseason? That is certainly subject for debate. But that could be a moot point If the Chargers make it back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since winning four straight division titles from 2006-09.

Published
Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.

