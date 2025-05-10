Chargers' Omarion Hampton already projected to win major awards in Justin Herbert's offense
The Los Angeles Chargers weren’t shy in the wake of the NFL draft about just how highly they viewed running back Omarion Hampton.
All signs point toward Hampton having a big role in Justin Herbert’s offense pretty much right out of the gates, which was rather unexpected after Jim Harbaugh and Co. went out and added Najee Harris in free agency.
But Hampton’s arrival has people outside of the Chargers buzzing, too.
Over at ESPN, both Jeremy Fowler and Ben Solak tabbed Hampton as their early Offensive Rookie of the Year pick.
Fowler wrote the following: “Jeanty has the inside track here. But not many teams are more dedicated to the run than the Chargers, who have a budding star in Hampton. While free agent signee Najee Harris will assume some of the workload, Hampton will have every chance to earn RB1 duties”
Solak added his own writeup:
“Hampton. A one-year deal for Harris doesn't move the needle for me at all in the Chargers' backfield. I expect Hampton to quickly become a 15-plus carry player on a weekly basis. I thought he was much closer to Jeanty as this class' top running back, and he lands in an offense that will pound the rock and feed off his physicality.”
It’s noteworthy that Hampton gets the nod here despite the presence of other rookies like Ashton Jeanty, Tetairoa McMillan, Travis Hunter and even tight ends Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland.
The analysis speaks to both Hampton’s ability to have a projectable, immediate impact and just how great of a fit he is within a system that features Harbaugh and Greg Roman at the controls.
