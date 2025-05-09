Chargers' defense predicted to take a small step backwards in 2025
In Jim Harbaugh’s first year at the helm of the Los Angeles Chargers, the team allowed the fewest points (301) in the league. One year earlier during their 5-12 showing in 2023, the Bolts surrendered 398 points, and only four clubs in the league allowed more total yards per game.
Recently, Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut came out with his rankings for all 32 teams in terms of their defensive units when it comes to the upcoming season. If you use fewest total yards allowed as a starting point, the Chargers finished 11th in the league. Meanwhile, Johnson has the Bolts as the league’s No. 13 defense in 2025.
“Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter did wonders with this roster last season, far exceeding expectations. A second year in his system will surely help, especially for youngsters like Cam Hart, Tarheeb Still and Junior Colson. However, this unit suffered some offseason losses, with Joey Bosa and Poona Ford departing. Looking at the Chargers’ defense, we have concerns at cornerback with Donte Jackson and some of the options behind him.
“Los Angeles is also banking a little too heavily on 34-year-old Khalil Mack, especially with no dependable complementary talent opposite him. Minter is great at maximizing what he has, though, which still gives us some confidence.”
Ford—now as a member of the Los Angeles Rams—was one of the best interior defensive lineman in the league this past season. He was Pro Football Focus’ No. 5 performer at this spot, and third vs. the run. The team did re-sign talented nose tackle Teair Tart, who is not too far down on that PFF list. While Bosa was released and shuffled off to Buffalo, two-year pro Tuli Tuipulotu actually led the Chargers with 8.5 sacks in 2024.
If the Chargers are going to challenge the Chiefs in the AFC West, Minter’s defense will need to up its game and not finish in the middle of the pack in 2025.
