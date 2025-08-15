Could Jim Harbaugh's 'glide' theory backfire on Chargers as season draws closer?
The Los Angeles Chargers have had a successful preseason so far, if you look at their performances in their first two outings.
However, this preseason could also be labeled as having some massive bumps in the road, which include a season-ending injury to starting tackle Rashawn Slater.
Slater's injury isn't the only one impacting the Chargers during the preseason. Recently, head coach Jim Harbaugh canceled a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams due to the team dealing with so many injuries.
With hopes of going into the regular season healthy, Harbaugh is not allowing starters to face starters as much during practice. A move he is calling the "glide theory."
"He calls it the “glide” theory. And it is hard to fault the strategy, especially considering the Chargers’ injury history as an organization. The approach did not ultimately prevent the type of catastrophic injury Harbaugh was seeking to avoid," wrote Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
Injuries are unavoidable in such a physical league. But coming into a new season without your star offensive lineman and potentially, your top running back option, could be considered catastrophic.
There's no way of approaching practice the wrong way during preseason. The fear of injury is always at the back of everyone's mind. But that is the risk everyone knows they are taking. Are the Chargers too afraid of the risk?
