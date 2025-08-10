Charger Report

What channel is Chargers vs. Saints? Time, TV streaming info in second preseason game

Everything you need to know about watching the Los Angeles Chargers' second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

Tyler Reed

A general overall aerial view of the Los Angeles Chargers headquarters and training facility at The Bolt.
A general overall aerial view of the Los Angeles Chargers headquarters and training facility at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for their second preseason game of the season when they meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

The first preseason game of the year went nearly perfect for the Chargers, who took care of the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.

RELATED: Chargers don’t have anyone listed as backup left tackle after Rashawn Slater's injury

However, with each passing day, the competition for keeping a roster spot is vital. The game against the Saints will be another job audition for many.

If you're looking for how to watch the game on Sunday, we've got you covered. Here's how you can watch the Chargers in action.

What channel is Chargers vs. Saints game on today?

TV Channel: NFL Network

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

Where to watch Chargers vs. Saints on livestream

Fubo

RELATED: Chargers GM not concerned about Keenan Allen, Ladd McConkey fit

Chargers vs. Saints odds

Current odds from DraftKings

Spread: -.5 LAC
O/U: 36.5
ML: -112 LAC

If you are feeling the betting itch, here are the current odds for Sunday. Hopefully, it's a good betting preseason for you while you prepare for the real deal in September.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

