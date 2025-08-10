What channel is Chargers vs. Saints? Time, TV streaming info in second preseason game
The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up for their second preseason game of the season when they meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
The first preseason game of the year went nearly perfect for the Chargers, who took care of the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.
However, with each passing day, the competition for keeping a roster spot is vital. The game against the Saints will be another job audition for many.
If you're looking for how to watch the game on Sunday, we've got you covered. Here's how you can watch the Chargers in action.
What channel is Chargers vs. Saints game on today?
TV Channel: NFL Network
Start time: 4 p.m. ET
Where to watch Chargers vs. Saints on livestream
Fubo
Chargers vs. Saints odds
Current odds from DraftKings
Spread: -.5 LAC
O/U: 36.5
ML: -112 LAC
If you are feeling the betting itch, here are the current odds for Sunday. Hopefully, it's a good betting preseason for you while you prepare for the real deal in September.
