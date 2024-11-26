Chargers injury news immediately after loss to Ravens
The Los Angeles Chargers entered Week 12 with some notable injury woes and suffered a few more during the loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.
There, the Chargers dropped to 7-4 via the 30-23 loss where the defense collapsed and coughed up 200-plus rushing yards and two scores on the ground while Justin Herbert’s targets struggled to hang onto the football.
Here's a quick look at injury notes from right after the game went final.
RB J.K. Dobbins
Dobbins left before halftime with a knee injury and was initially questionable before being ruled out. He was later seen on the sideline in sweatpants and head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t elaborate on it after the game.
CB Cam Hart
Hart was questionable for the game and it was a surprise to see him in a walking boot during warmups. Harbaugh explained after the game that the breakout rookie suffered a setback in practice on Saturday.
DB Alohi Gilman
Gilman left the field late in the game with the help of trainers and went for the blue medical tent right away.
CB Eli Apple
The veteran corner signed to the active roster on the same day suffered a hamstring injury and was downgraded to out rather quickly.
