J.K. Dobbins injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers RB for NFL playoffs
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins is back on the injury report, this time ahead of his team’s NFL wild-card round playoff game against the Houston Texans.
Dobbins returned from injury to finish strong over the Chargers’ final two wins of the season, rushing for 76 and 63 yards in victories that secured the No. 5 seed in the NFL playoff bracket. But he appeared to tweak an ankle late in the final game—and the Chargers have since signed Ezekiel Elliott in free agency.
Below, we’ll provide a running list of Dobbins injury updates before kickoff in the playoff game.
J.K. Dobbins injury update
- The Chargers listed Dobbins as limited on the first injury report ahead of the playoff game.
The path so far…
Dobbins has battled various injuries this year, making it into 13 games and rushing for 905 yards and nine scores on a 4.6 per-carry average. This is the most games he’s played in a season since he made it into 15 games back in 2020. A knee sprain in Week 12 sent him to injured reserve, with him making his return in Week 17.
What it means…
The Chargers are getting extremely unlucky with small, nagging injuries to running backs late in strong performances. It just happened to Dobbins, and the same thing back in Week 16 has cast Gus Edwards’ availability for the playoff game in doubt, too. A “limited” tag should mean that Dobbins plays, but don’t be surprised if Elliott gets called up from the practice squad to help in short-yardage and block-heavy passing situations.
