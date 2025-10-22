Joe Alt injury update and trade block outlook for Chargers in Week 8
Los Angeles Chargers star Joe Alt continues to battle an injury ahead of the Thursday night encounter with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.
Alt hasn’t just been a staple of the injury report for more than a week: His status could impact how the Chargers approach the NFL trade deadline soon.
Here’s the latest on Alt, plus how the injuries along the Chargers depth chart impact the upcoming NFL trade deadline.
Joe Alt injury update
- The Chargers listed Joe Alt as questionable on the final injury report
- Joe Alt returned to practice this week
Joe Alt injury impact on trade block
When looking at the Chargers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, it’s not strictly just about Alt. The star left tackle was always set to return. The same can’t be said for Rashawn Slater, who was lost for the season to injury. Swing backup Trey Pipkins has been starting in Slater’s place, but has also recently battled injuries.
The Chargers haven’t gotten strong showings from Austin Deculus and Bobby Hart and the depth behind them is nonexistent.
This could make the Chargers players for possible trade block names such as:
- Braxton Jones, Bears
- Evan Neal, Giants
Not a terribly encouraging list, but NFL teams aren’t exactly offering up quality depth along offensive lines these days. Acquiring one of those might provide just a little more breathing room, should the injury bug keep striking.
