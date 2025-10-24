Joe Alt injury updates shouldn't stop Chargers from going after Bears' top trade deadline name
It's no surprise that injuries have derailed the trajectory of the Los Angeles Chargers' 2025 season thus far. No hope has been lost, but the team needs to make some moves to ensure they're still competitive, as they recently surrendered the division lead to the Denver Broncos.
The position group that's been hit the hardest has been the offensive line, which was already questionable to begin with. Rashawn Slater went down before the season began with a torn patellar tendon. It caused a shift that made Joe Alt the left tackle, with Trey Pipkins III slotted in on the right side.
As the Chargers head into Week 8's Thursday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, they'll be getting back both Alt and Pipkins, who missed time with injuries. Alt returning is huge, but the team could use an upgrade over Pipkins for the remainder of the season.
RELATED: Can Chargers rip must-have player from 'stubborn' Jets at NFL trade deadline?
Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed 25 players who could be moved ahead of the trade deadline on November 4. Coming in at No.17 was Chicago Bears tackle Braxton Jones, a player that the Chargers were listed as a fit for.
"Rival teams agree that Jones is a sensible trade candidate after his benching in favor ofTheo Benedet and his résumé as a multiyear starter in Chicago. Jones also is in a contract year, and he is now healthy following an ankle issue that plagued him for much of 2025," Fowler wrote.
RELATED: Chargers top NFL overreactions as Jim Harbaugh's team heads for emergency status
Jones is a good, not great type of player. However, he certainly checks out as a hot commodity on the trade market, as offensive linemen aren't usually available. "While Jones can struggle with power rushers, he still grades out as a lower-tier starter," said Bowen. Jones has appeared in 46 games with 44 starts since being drafted in the fifth-round in 2022.
Jones would certainly be an upgrade over Pipkins and might be just enough to keep Justin Herbert upright for longer. As previously mentioned, Jones is in a contract year and the Chargers have Slater returning sometime next year. Best case scenario is that Jones plays well enough to earn a second contract with the Bolts, or this is an audition for teams in free agency next year.
This is a move the Chargers should definitely look into.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers’ Greg Roman sort of throws Justin Herbert under the bus over mistakes
Mack's back: Chargers' defensive leader gives impassioned speech to stop losing slide
It’s been rough sledding for Jim Harbaugh's Chargers outside of the AFC West
Chargers WR Keenan Allen may be looking forward to seeing Vikings again
Jim Harbaugh ripped as Chargers tank in power rankings for Week 8