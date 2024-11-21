Justin Herbert on importance of Ravens vs. Chargers for Jim Harbaugh
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert knows how important it is for his team to pick up a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 so that head coach Jim Harbaugh can best his brother, John, in a head-to-head encounter.
While Herbert is obviously sensitive to what a win over another AFC playoff hopeful sporting seven wins would mean for the team’s goals, there’s that brotherly head-coaching matchup to consider, too.
"We've all enjoyed playing for him so much,” Herbert said. “We know how important this is for him. I imagine if I were to play one of my brothers it would be a really cool opportunity. My parents would love to be there and support. I can only imagine how big this is to him and his family. So you know I think it is a very important game for us. We've got a really good opponent coming in here on Monday. But understanding that for Coach Harbaugh, this is a special moment for him."
When asked about his initial reaction to the game itself, Harbaugh himself kept things simple—for now, anyway.
For whatever it’s worth, some early NFL picks have the Chargers losing the primetime Monday night matchup. Some rough-sounding injury updates to start the week of practice probably don’t help.
But based on Herbert’s comments, the revamped culture of the locker room will have just a little extra motivation for what could be the outright game of the week.
